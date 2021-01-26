Aaron Rodgers: No reason I wouldn’t be back, but no absolutes

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ comments after the NFC Championship Game have led to a lot of speculation about what he meant when he said that a lot of futures were uncertain “myself included.”

That came after Rodgers called his future a “beautiful mystery” in the days leading up to the game and there’s been some sense that Rodgers could be looking at doing something other than playing for the Packers. Rodgers revisited his postgame comments during a Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers said he didn’t think he said anything different from he’s said in the past and that he was giving “real answers” because he’s come to the realization that “ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control.” He also said he doesn’t expect to be anywhere else.

“After the season that I had, potentially winning MVP, and we obviously made another good run, I don’t think that there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back,” Rodgers said. “But there’s not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business. To make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn’t do it. I guess that’s why it went kinda nuts.”

Rodgers said that the Packers drafting quarterback Jordan Love helped him come to that realization about his future, but that “naturally you dream about” spending your entire career for the same team. Former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk asked him a question about revisiting his contract and Rodgers said he expects to have conversations with General Manager Brian Gutekunst, team president Mark Murphy and others now that the season is over.