Aaron Rodgers: No reason I wouldn’t be back, but no absolutes

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2021, 2:31 PM EST
NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ comments after the NFC Championship Game have led to a lot of speculation about what he meant when he said that a lot of futures were uncertain “myself included.”

That came after Rodgers called his future a “beautiful mystery” in the days leading up to the game and there’s been some sense that Rodgers could be looking at doing something other than playing for the Packers. Rodgers revisited his postgame comments during a Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers said he didn’t think he said anything different from he’s said in the past and that he was giving “real answers” because he’s come to the realization that “ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control.” He also said he doesn’t expect to be anywhere else.

“After the season that I had, potentially winning MVP, and we obviously made another good run, I don’t think that there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back,” Rodgers said. “But there’s not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business. To make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn’t do it. I guess that’s why it went kinda nuts.”

Rodgers said that the Packers drafting quarterback Jordan Love helped him come to that realization about his future, but that “naturally you dream about” spending your entire career for the same team. Former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk asked him a question about revisiting his contract and Rodgers said he expects to have conversations with General Manager Brian Gutekunst, team president Mark Murphy and others now that the season is over.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: No reason I wouldn’t be back, but no absolutes

  2. Two 1st and goals that couldn’t get touch downs. Three turnovers from defence that couldn’t get touch downs.

    Lafluer and defence getting stick but what more could they have done to put team in winning position? Rodgers and co were rolling over opponenents other than the two games vs Colts and Bucs in regular season, now excuses after Rodgers and offense just couldn’t get it done in championship.

    Many QBs would love to play for this great Packers teams.

  3. He’s not going anywhere. Stoop making this so dramatic. The Packers and Aaron would be foolish to part ways now.

  4. “After the season that I had, potentially winning MVP” – passive/aggressive statement at its best to whip up the fanbase with unnecessary drama. He knows what he is doing except in championship games.

  6. First off, Mahomes is the MVP. He is what, 27-1 in his last 28 games? Why would Rodgers be MVP? Simply having one of your best seasons of your career does not mean you’re the NFL mvp. Second of all, let’s talk more about the mistakes he made in the NFCCG, again, then talking about if he will be back.

  7. Before Sunday, I would have really liked to see Rogers win another championship. If for no other reason than to have one more than Favre. Now? Not so much. Nothing but a prima donna. You’ve made over $100 million. Shut up!!!!

  8. OK Aaron has already surpassed Watson in the who’s the most annoying department. Look Aaron EVERYONE knows you’ll be heading back to Green Bay, and everyone who isn’t a Green Bay apologist knows you’ve failed when it counted the most 4 out of 5 times. We also know the FACT still remains that the only quarterback you’ve ever beaten in those 5 NFC Championship games was a backup

  10. This team has more holes than swiss cheese. If you don’t have Rogers the current packer roster would have a hard time competing against most Jr. College teams.

  12. Rodgers is holding a grudge against the Packers until they pay him more money for more years. Hoot!

  13. He is trying to stay in the news. Agent speak for hey my client wants more money because his window is closed.

  14. Fortunately the City of Green Bay is not trying to finance civic improvements with Packer profits. It will work out and Rogers will still be in Wisconsin.

  15. Rodgers will not finish his career with the Packers and he will be more vindictive than Brett Favre could ever imagine.

  16. I’d want this guy on our Vikings squad in a heartbeat. For now, I’ll just have to go to MN and Boston to see the 2020 participation ribbons being awarded.

  17. Can we stop with this whole “Packers have wasted Aaron Rodgers career!” stuff, all because they’ve (only?) managed to win 1 world title with him?
    If that’s the case, then the Indianapolis Colts wasted Peyton Manning’s career.
    The New Orleans Saints have wasted Drew Brees career.
    The Seattle Seahawks are well on their way to wasting Russell Wilson’s career (they haven’t been to an NFCG since the 2014 season).
    The Pittsburgh Steelers are wasting the whole second half of Roethlisberger’s career.
    Winning a Superbowl is extremely hard, and statistically you only have a 3.1% chance of winning every year.
    Just because you’re a gifted player doesn’t entitle/guarantee you multiple championships over the course of your career.

  18. First off, Mahomes is the MVP. He is what, 27-1 in his last 28 games? Why would Rodgers be MVP? Simply having one of your best seasons of your career does not mean you’re the NFL mvp. Second of all, let’s talk more about the mistakes he made in the NFCCG, again, then talking about if he will be back.

    Considering mvp accounts for 1 year, not sure what 28 games would have to do with it.
    And Rodgers had the best year out of the 3 qbs. But statistically mahomes was on par with Watson and Allen. All came just under Rodgers
    Good grief, KC fans are becoming insufferable like pats fans were for so many years. Crying that every award doesn’t come their way.

  19. No reason other than the Packers are tired of poor quarterback play costing them yet another shot at a Superbowl.

    Whats wiser? Paying a “superstar” qb 40 million dollars and losing or paying a rookie qb 5 million and losing?

    Eventually Green Bay is going to tire of Rodgers inflated sense of self worth and entitlement.

  20. First off, Mahomes is the MVP. He is what, 27-1 in his last 28 games? Why would Rodgers be MVP? Simply having one of your best seasons of your career does not mean you’re the NFL mvp. Second of all, let’s talk more about the mistakes he made in the NFCCG, again, then talking about if he will be back.

    I’m not sure if you understand how the mvp thing works. Mahomes and josh Allen statistically were almost identical. You just need to be quiet and let the adults talk

  21. Love the ambiguous statement. “No reason not to come back, but I might not”, just to keep the story alive and people wondering. Come on. When a decision is made, let us know. It’s like the Brady saga all over again.

  22. AR shouldn’t go back. Go to a team where your talent is appreciated and get away from the idiot who pulls you out of the game instead of giving you the chance to score a touchdown in the last few minutes of a playoff game. Long story short: AR should be back, LaFleur should be sent packing.

  24. This discussion is not Rodgers fault. Blame the people who thought it was a good idea to use their First AND Fourth round on a QB, in a receiver heavy draft.

    Its like being asked to train your replacement….then being asked… “Are you coming back next year”

  25. Hey, go ahead and stay in Green Bay. The status quo is fantastic right now. Maybe next season he can become 1-5 in NFC championship games. Then, we can all have this same conversation again. Something’s got to give. Rodgers threw 48 touchdowns this season. He has trailed in multiple conference championship games in his career. Why can’t he score more points? McCarthy is gone. What’s the excuse now?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.