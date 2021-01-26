Andy Reid: The way Tom Brady’s playing at age 43 is unbelievable

Getty Images

Andy Reid has coached against Tom Brady many times and will again in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs were the last team to beat the Buccaneers this season, back in Week 12. Tampa Bay has won seven games in a row since then, in large part due to Brady’s execution of the offense.

“You can see where Tom’s leadership on the offensive side is showing,” Reid said in his Monday press conference. “He’s playing at an extremely high level. And for somebody his age, it’s unbelievable. I mean, it’s unbelievable for a 25 year old to be doing what he’s doing, let alone a 43 year old.”

Brady threw for 40 touchdowns in the 2020 regular season — his most since setting what was then an NFL record with 50 in 2007. In the postseason, he’s completed 55 percent of his passes for 860 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.