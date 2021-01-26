Bears make Henry Burris offensive quality control coach

Getty Images

Former Bears quarterback Henry Burris returned to the team as a Bill Walsh Coaching Fellow last year and he’ll be staying with the team for the 2021 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Burris has been named an offensive quality coach on Matt Nagy’s staff. Burris had spent the last few years as an analyst for CFL coverage.

The CFL is also where Burris spent most of his playing career. He went undrafted in the NFL in 1997 and signed with Calgary. He spent four years in Canada before signing with the Packers in 2001. He didn’t see any regular season action and moved on to the Bears the next year.

Burris played in six games and made one start for the Bears before moving back to the CFL for the next 14 seasons. He won two Grey Cup MVPs and two CFL most outstanding player awards during his playing days.