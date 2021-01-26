Brian Flores on DeVonta Smith’s size: Good players are good players

Getty Images

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith isn’t getting on the field for Senior Bowl practices this week, but he is still in Mobile and his decision to wait to have his height and weight recorded until Alabama’s Pro Day made some news on Tuesday.

Smith was listed at 6’1″ and 175 pounds while scoring 25 touchdowns and catching 117 passes for Alabama during the 2020 season. Many feel his true measurements will come in lower than those figures, but Dolphins head coach Brian Flores didn’t sound like those findings would make much of a difference in the team’s view of Smith.

Flores and the Dolphins staff are coaching in the Senior Bowl along with the Panthers staff and Flores was asked about Smith’s size on Tuesday. He pointed to Smith’s production on the field as the thing that stands out.

“You can nitpick all you want about a guy’s size,” Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Good players are good players. This guy is a very good player. Made a lot of plays in college . . . [in] biggest games.”

The Dolphins have two first-round picks, including No. 3 overall, and Smith’s potential fit as another offensive weapon has been noted by many as we head into the offseason. Smith and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are in that group, but his ultimate destination won’t be determined for quite a while.