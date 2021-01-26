Dak Prescott gets a long-term deal . . . with Anheuser-Busch

Posted by Mike Florio on January 26, 2021, 4:22 PM EST
St. Louis BattleHawks v Dallas Renegades
Getty Images

The window has re-opened for a long-term deal between the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott. A long-term deal between player and team hasn’t happened.

Here’s what has happened: A long-term deal between Prescott and Anheuser-Busch.

Via Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal, the folks behind brands like Budweiser, Bud Light, and Bud Light Seltzer have signed Prescott to a multi-year contract.

Said an unnamed source with knowledge of the deal to Lefton of Prescott’s latest sponsorship arrangement: “He’s signing a long-term deal with America’s beer, before he signs one with America’s Team.”

Making the relationship more significant is the fact that the Cowboys have a 41-year exclusive sponsorship arrangement with Molson Coors.

The Cowboys continue to insist that they’ll keep Prescott on the team. He holds even more cards than he did a year ago, given that it will cost the Cowboys $37.4 million to use the franchise tag on Prescott again, in cash and cap space. For 2022, the franchise-tag number for Prescott would spike to $53.856 million.

So, basically, there’s no reason for Prescott to ask for anything less than $90 million fully guaranteed over the first two years of the deal.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Dak Prescott gets a long-term deal . . . with Anheuser-Busch

  2. Hey, who is picking up the tab for this? Dak, U in the drivers seat now! Ol’ Jerry will soon open up them saddlebags and pony up!

  3. And I say the same thing I said last year, let him walk. He’s not elite, he didn’t make your team a juggernaut and you need the cap space. If you let him walk, maybe he let’s you match the much lower deal he would get elsewhere. And, if not, start again with all that clean cap space.

  4. If the Cowboys land Stafford, Dak will be moving a decimal point on that $90.0 million guarantee for 2 years. No other team will be throwing out that kind of cash after that injury.

  5. Kind of reminds me of when Emmitt had a contract with Reebok when the Cowboys had a deal with Nike.

  6. C’Mon man….let’s be honest..Prescott is not that great,average at best…just above Goff

  7. With all the money he cost himself by not signing pre-injury he won’t be landing any investment company sponsorships, lol.

  10. And quit calling that swill America’s beer. Tastes terrible – could be popular with Covid victims.

  11. If they’re smart (and they aren’t), they’d let Dak walk. He’s a good, sometimes very good, QB who wants elite QB money. Dak isn’t elite and paying him a bunch of money won’t make him elite. The Cowboys can find a good QB for a lot less money. This is just like the Elliott situation. Jerry caved and overpaid Elliott. Ironically, the Cowboys managed to find a pretty decent, low cost replacement for him who just sees spot duty. I expect Jerry to stay true to form and overpay Dak–it’s what he does. Worst “GM” ever.

  12. Anheuser-Busch is gambling with this deal. If Dak is signed to the non-exclusive tag and is signed by another team, is traded via a sign and trade, or is let go/walks, the market value of ad campaign featuring Dak will plummet. Whether you like them or not, the Cowboys are a huge marketing machine in the US and worldwide. Dak would get 25% of the endorsements if he was with. let’s say, the Lions. He should take less than what he is currently asking, win some important games, and he will make 2x the difference in advertising money. The Cowboys have put a lot of endorsement money in his pocket already – Beats, Nike, Gatorade, the mattress company, etc.

  13. Very possible that Matthew Stafford is going to Dallas. Kellen Moore has history with Stafford from his time in Detroit and his contract is significantly cheaper than what Dak is asking.

  14. BuckyBadger says:
    January 26, 2021 at 4:57 pm

    I didn’t think active players could do commercials for beer companies.

    ——————————————-

    This is what I was thinking. There must be a loophole. Is “Seltzer” an alcoholic beverage?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.