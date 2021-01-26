Dak Prescott gets a long-term deal . . . with Anheuser-Busch

Getty Images

The window has re-opened for a long-term deal between the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott. A long-term deal between player and team hasn’t happened.

Here’s what has happened: A long-term deal between Prescott and Anheuser-Busch.

Via Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal, the folks behind brands like Budweiser, Bud Light, and Bud Light Seltzer have signed Prescott to a multi-year contract.

Said an unnamed source with knowledge of the deal to Lefton of Prescott’s latest sponsorship arrangement: “He’s signing a long-term deal with America’s beer, before he signs one with America’s Team.”

Making the relationship more significant is the fact that the Cowboys have a 41-year exclusive sponsorship arrangement with Molson Coors.

The Cowboys continue to insist that they’ll keep Prescott on the team. He holds even more cards than he did a year ago, given that it will cost the Cowboys $37.4 million to use the franchise tag on Prescott again, in cash and cap space. For 2022, the franchise-tag number for Prescott would spike to $53.856 million.

So, basically, there’s no reason for Prescott to ask for anything less than $90 million fully guaranteed over the first two years of the deal.