Devonta Smith declines to be weighed and measured at the Senior Bowl

Posted by Mike Florio on January 26, 2021, 11:11 AM EST
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama
Former Alabama Devonta Smith is small. How small is he?

No one knows, at least for now.

Smith declined to be weighed or measured at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. He’ll do it instead at the Alabama Pro Day workout. (He easily could gain weight by then; it’s unclear how he could gain height by then.)

Alabama lists Smith, the 2020 Heisman winner, as 6’1″ and 175 pounds. Which means that, in reality, he’s shorter and lighter.

And none of it matters. He plays football at an incredibly high level. No one who drafts him will say to themselves, “We didn’t know he was short and skinny.” What matters is that he’s explosive and electric.

So if someone doesn’t want to draft Smith due to concerns over his size, someone else will. Maybe someone in their division.

Smith also won’t be taking part in any on-field sessions, due to the finger injury that he suffered during the national championship earlier this month. Before he exited early in the third quarter, Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns against Ohio State.

11 responses to “Devonta Smith declines to be weighed and measured at the Senior Bowl

  1. Not concerning. He will obviously grow with a pro trainer. Weights + eating clean he will be just fine.

  2. He’s smooth and fast. Waddle is the explosive and electric one. I’m sorry, I can’t see Smith doing what he did in college with bigger and faster DBs. Waddle, I can see translating better to the pros.

  4. it’s unclear how he could gain height by then
    __________

    Just hang from the swingset for a few hours like Bobby Brady. Barney Fife also had some kind of contraption that stretches your neck. Either way is foolproof.

  8. DeSean Jackson is even smaller and he has had a pretty good career. Few have been better at taking the top off a defense. The downside is that Jackson has been plagued by injuries in the later years of his career.

  9. So essentially he’s OBJ size. What’s the problem?- lol. This is one of those times where front offices can over think things and the next thing you know the fanbase is eating them alive for missing out on a player like this one- smh

  10. my only concern would be that he somehow feels the need to not do what is expected.
    .
    if hes going to NOT do this, what will he elect to NOT do on the team.
    .
    otherwise, his height and weight shouldn’t be too big of a concern when you have tape.

  11. The kid definitely has talent. But if you watched that National Championship game, nobody ever pressed him at the line and OSU’s game plan to stop him was a disaster. He was free to roam as he pleased. I am eager to see what he does when the Ramsey’s or Xavien Howard types jam him at the line on every single snap once he’s in the league

