DeVonta Smith on Tua Tagovailoa: We’ve talked about running it back

USA TODAY Sports

In a time not so long ago, Tua Tagovailoa fired passes to DeVonta Smith at Alabama.

Smith led the Crimson Tide in receiving in 2019 — over 2020 first-round picks Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. Then he won the Heisman Trophy as a senior, recording 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 receiving touchdowns. He also ran in a TD and scored on a punt return.

Tagovailoa just finished his rookie season with the Dolphins, who also have the No. 3 pick in the spring’s draft. That means there’s a real possibility Tagovailoa and Smith could team up once again in the NFL.

Smith acknowledged that’s come up in conversation with Tagovailoa in an interview with NFL Network from the Senior Bowl on Tuesday.

“We have talked about how it would be nice to run it back again,” Smith said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

DeVante Parker was Miami’s leading receiver with 63 catches for 793 yards in 2020, so the Dolphins could use another explosive weapon on the outside. If Smith’s available at No. 3, he would already have built-in chemistry with his new quarterback.