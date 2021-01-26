Eli Manning: Tom Brady brings up losses to Giants, they still bother him

Getty Images

Tom Brady has a burning desire to win, and he usually does. But when he doesn’t win, it eats away at him.

Eli Manning knows that better than most. Manning’s Giants played against Brady’s Patriots in two Super Bowls, and the Giants won both. Manning said that Brady still talks about that to him, and is still bothered about it.

“It’s one of those things, it’s not something I ever say or ever think a lot about,’’ Manning told the New York Post. “I’ve been around Tom numerous times, and I’ve never brought up a Super Bowl or our games versus them. He actually brings it up. It still bothers him a little bit, especially the ’07 one when they had the chance to go down as the greatest team of all time. But I don’t have any bragging rights with Tom. This is his 10th Super Bowl, and I’m so impressed with his whole career.’’

The 40-year-old Manning has been retired for a full year, while the 43-year-old Brady doesn’t appear to be close to quitting. Manning is impressed by what Brady is doing.

“It’s really impressive what Tom’s been able to do,’’ Manning said. “Just the fact, changing teams after 20 years, with one team where you’ve had so much success and going to a new team, new city, new state during a pandemic, where you have a shortened off-season and different rules and kind of get the same results. Getting back to a Super Bowl, at age 43, yeah, it’s so impressive. It was hard to think that was going to be possible. He’s obviously got a special demeanor and a special ability to get guys to rally around him.’’

Even if he couldn’t do it against the Giants.