Eli Manning: Tom Brady brings up losses to Giants, they still bother him

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 26, 2021, 6:04 PM EST
New York Giants v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Tom Brady has a burning desire to win, and he usually does. But when he doesn’t win, it eats away at him.

Eli Manning knows that better than most. Manning’s Giants played against Brady’s Patriots in two Super Bowls, and the Giants won both. Manning said that Brady still talks about that to him, and is still bothered about it.

“It’s one of those things, it’s not something I ever say or ever think a lot about,’’ Manning told the New York Post. “I’ve been around Tom numerous times, and I’ve never brought up a Super Bowl or our games versus them. He actually brings it up. It still bothers him a little bit, especially the ’07 one when they had the chance to go down as the greatest team of all time. But I don’t have any bragging rights with Tom. This is his 10th Super Bowl, and I’m so impressed with his whole career.’’

The 40-year-old Manning has been retired for a full year, while the 43-year-old Brady doesn’t appear to be close to quitting. Manning is impressed by what Brady is doing.

“It’s really impressive what Tom’s been able to do,’’ Manning said. “Just the fact, changing teams after 20 years, with one team where you’ve had so much success and going to a new team, new city, new state during a pandemic, where you have a shortened off-season and different rules and kind of get the same results. Getting back to a Super Bowl, at age 43, yeah, it’s so impressive. It was hard to think that was going to be possible. He’s obviously got a special demeanor and a special ability to get guys to rally around him.’’

Even if he couldn’t do it against the Giants.

33 responses to “Eli Manning: Tom Brady brings up losses to Giants, they still bother him

  1. Love the fact that 18-1 will haunt brady and all patriots fans for eternity. They will never get over that hahahahaha.

  4. One reason I see Bucs lose Superbowl is Steve Spagnuolo. He’s beaten Brady twice in Superbowl and he I think Chiefs win.

  5. One reason I see Bucs lose Superbowl is Steve Spagnuolo. He’s beaten Brady twice in Superbowl and I think Chiefs win.

  6. I heard the loss to the Eagles burns him up the most. Hope Andy gets revenge on him for 2004 though.

  7. Sean O’Hara & other Giants held Richard Seymour & other Patriots, which allowed Eli to evade a sack & throw the helmet catch. Just so can understand that the loss doesn’t weigh on Pats’ fans.

  8. You remember the ones you lost more than the ones you won. That applies to sports, and life in general. Everybody has one or two that got away.

  9. They should.

    2007 was epic failure.

    The best team of all-time lost to one of the worst Super Bowl participants ever.

    .. the same goes for you though Eli. You talk about Brady beacuse it is the only thing keeping YOU relevant.

  10. some live in the past.
    Tom is getting ready for the next game; the 2021 Superbowl.

    wave from your couches in NY.

  thermanmerman99 says:
    January 26, 2021 at 6:10 pm
    Love the fact that 18-1 will haunt brady and all patriots fans for eternity. They will never get over that hahahahaha

    ——

    You wish.

    We’re too busy being thrilled by having the winningest team of the century. Nice try though. Those participation banners look gorgeous.

  buttfumbles says:
    January 26, 2021 at 6:11 pm
    Eli- Two great Super Bowl runs sandwiched between a career of mediocrity.

    ——————

    Is this a double decker sandwich of some sort? Hey, there’s meat on it. Most quarterbacks’ careers are just two slices of bread with nothing in between, so Eli has done pretty well, considering

  14. Giants fans keep bringing it up too because that’s all they have to show for the last 30 years since they won Super Bowl XXV on a missed kick.

  15. Spags has different personnel than the one he had with the Giants. Bucs have different o-linenmen than when Tom was with the Pats. No doubt Spags will have a plan, but I think this will be a great chess match.

  16. Say what you want about Eli, but he was ALWAYS a class act.
    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    Like trying to sell game used equipment that wasn’t game used?

  17. I’ll give Manning credit. When he had the chance, which really wasn’t often enough in his career, he stepped up and played great with the money on the line. He was absolutely instrumental in those 2007 and 2011 runs.

  19. Eli Manning was statistically average in almost all the major categories throughout his regular seasons. His longetivity and ability to not miss games puts him in the top 10 all time in quite a few categories.
    However, there’s been a lot written about how he has very similar and even better regular season numbers than Troy Aikman. And for at least a couple of years, he was great with coming through with a game winning drive (11th all time).
    And of course the 2 Super Bowls. He and the Giants beat the greatest quarterback of all time in his prime, twice, despite being huge underdogs. Beat the greatest coach of all time according to many. Twice, being huge underdogs. Beat the greatest team of all time. What does that say about Manning ? What does that say about Tom Coughlin ?

  20. Say what you want about Eli, but he was ALWAYS a class act.
    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    “I don’t want to play for San Diego, Daddy can you get me traded?”

  21. The Giants beat NE and Brady twice; that’s 2-0 numerically. NE fans that say they aren’t tortured by that fact are lying. Brady himself says it.

  22. “Eli was a class act?? “Class acts don’t sell FAKE game worn jerseys!!!

  23. There was a lot of luck involved in those 2 wins.

    2007 SB — Miracle helmet catch…Asante Samuel INT drop
    2011 DB — Welker’s dropp…would have ended the game.

    2004 to 2011 ==> Eli was a great playoff QB…Average regular season QB.
    2012 to 2020 ==> Eli was a lousy regular season and playoff QB.

    Eli, what happened after 2011?

  Stu Bidaciou says:
    January 26, 2021 at 6:37 pm
    Say what you want about Eli, but he was ALWAYS a class act.
    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    “I don’t want to play for San Diego, Daddy can you get me traded?”

    In all fairness, look at what they did with Phillip Rivers.

  thermanmerman99 says:
    January 26, 2021 at 6:10 pm
    Love the fact that 18-1 will haunt brady and all patriots fans for eternity. They will never get over that hahahahaha.

    And since there last SB win in2011 The Patriots have won more SB than the giants have won playoff games.

    Let that sink in.

  Codylaws says:
    January 26, 2021 at 6:14 pm
    One reason I see Bucs lose Superbowl is Steve Spagnuolo. He’s beaten Brady twice in Superbowl and I think Chiefs win.
    __________________________________________

    Thankfully, the Vikings aren’t playing in it, and Super Bowl, is two words. Just FYI.

  28. As a fan I must say that 2007 hurts the most. Still.
    Then 2011 it was a close game and little things, minuscule things didn’t clap.
    Eagles? Not really. You could not play better offensively like in that game. Apparently both teams left the D# at home. Pilly just came out with more points in the end. Meh.

  29. That is EXACTLY why Tom Brady is such a winner and professional. He will always believe in his team and teammates. Hey Aaron Rodgers…..not too late to learn from Tom

  30. I’m much better off because they’ve won 3 times since those 2007 and 2011 seasons, if not for that it would be worse. 2007 by far the worst, never forgive Asante Samuel, he blew it the most. That was a special year and team, all for naught. Wanted Moss to get one too. I’d trade 2, maybe even 3 SB wins for that 2007 crown. Tip your cap and move on though.

  buttfumbles says:
    January 26, 2021 at 6:11 pm

    Eli- Two great Super Bowl runs sandwiched between a career of mediocrity.

    __________

    This is why it’s so hard to define Eli’s career. On one hand, it’s like “man, he was sort of mediocre” and on the other hand, “Damn, that guy won two rings. Pretty incredible.”

  32. Had the coaching staffs for Atlanta and Seattle not gone brain dead, Brady wouldn’t even have a winning pct in the Super Bowl, but they did and he does

  33. Tom Brady isn’t going to adjust well to retirement. He’s going to make life miserable for those around him.

