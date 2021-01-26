Falcons announce hirings of Jon Hoke, Ted Monachino

Getty Images

The Falcons made the hirings of Jon Hoke as secondary coach and Ted Monachino as outside linebackers coach official.

Hoke has coached in the NFL for 16 seasons and has totaled 40 years of coaching experience.

Hoke, 64, most recently served as defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Maryland. He coached the Bucs’ secondary for three seasons before that.

Monachino, 54, is entering his 15th season coaching in the NFL and his 30th season overall having coached at the high school, collegiate and professional level. He has served as a senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach for the Bears the past two seasons.

He also served as the defensive coordinator for the Colts in 2016-17, coached linebackers for the Ravens from 2010-15 and coached the defensive line for the Jaguars in 2008-09.