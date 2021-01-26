Falcons are expected to hire Jon Hoke, Ted Monachino as defensive assistants

Getty Images

The Falcons are continuing to fill out their defensive staff under coordinator Dean Pees with a pair of veteran assistants.

Atlanta is expected to hire Jon Hoke as defensive backs coach and Ted Monachino as outside linebackers coach, per a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Hoke spent the last two seasons as Maryland’s defensive coordinator, but was the Buccaneers defensive backs coach from 2016-2018. He started as a college DBs coach in the 80s and has been going between the NFL and college ranks since taking a job with the Texans in 2002.

Monachino has a similar history in going between college and the NFL. He was the Bears’ senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach from 2019-2020 under coordinator Chuck Pagano. Monachino also served as Pagano’s defensive coordinator with the Colts from 2016-2017.

Atlanta’s new head coach Arthur Smith lured the 71-year-old Pees out of his one-year retirement to take the coordinator job.