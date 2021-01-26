FanDuel, Washington Football Team announce partnership

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team and FanDuel Group announced the first-ever market access partnership between a NFL team and an online sports gaming platform in the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, FanDuel and the team launched legal sports betting Thursday in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Under Virginia’s sports wagering law, the Washington Football Team was given preference for a mobile sports betting permit after meeting certain criteria for sports franchises headquartered in Virginia, and the option to partner with an established sports wagering operator to run the business.

The Washington Football Team and FanDuel Sportsbook will jointly hold the permit.

“We’re very excited for all this groundbreaking partnership will offer our valued fans throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia as part of their game-day experience,” Scott Shepherd, the team’s senior vice president for corporate partnerships and hospitality, said in a statement.