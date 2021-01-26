Fred Warner doesn’t expect much to change with 49ers defense

Getty Images

Robert Saleh is now the head coach of the Jets, but 49ers linebacker Fred Warner doesn’t think that Saleh’s departure will lead to a pronounced shift on defense.

The 49ers have promoted linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans to the defensive coordinator position and Warner believes his former position coach is “more than prepared and ready” to take over for Saleh. Warner added that the promotion “made sense if you want to keep the core in-house of what we do” on that side of the ball.

“I think not a lot will change,” Warner said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I think we have a great culture as it is with the mindset of being a fast, physical, violent and smart defense.”

Warner is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Whether he gets one or not, he’ll be a key part of anything that Ryans does with the defense this year.