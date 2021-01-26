Jamal Adams details his numerous injuries after dual surgeries last week

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was clearly playing at far less than 100 percent for their playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this month.

Adams couldn’t raise his left arm to its normal extent due to a torn labrum in his shoulder suffered the week before in the team’s regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers. It was far from the only injury Adams had this season and he had surgery last week to address two areas of concern from the wear and tear of the year.

Adams posted on his instagram account about the injuries he dealt with in his first season in Seattle.

“I didn’t complain all (season) because it was bigger than me,” Adams wrote on a photo of himself from surgery, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

Adams said he hyper-extended his elbow Week 1 against Atlanta. The following week is when he injured his middle and ring fingers that included at least one fracture that lingered throughout the year. A groin injury in Week 3 against Dallas forced him to miss the next four games. He dislocated his right shoulder in the first meeting against the Rams and then tore the labrum in his left shoulder against the 49ers.

“Last week I had two surgeries at the same damn time,” he continued. “I say all that to say this, keep that same f—— energy for next season, when I’m back healthy. All of you are on my list.”

Despite the injuries and missing four games, Adams still set the record for most sacks ever by a defensive back with 9.5 and was named to the Pro Bowl and a second-team All-Pro.