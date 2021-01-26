Javon Kinlaw undergoes knee surgery

Getty Images

49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has undergone surgery on his right knee, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kinlaw required the surgery to repair an injury that sidelined him the final two games of his rookie season. He posted a photo on social media in a wheelchair with a wrap on his right leg.

Kinlaw, the 14th overall choice in 2020, had a routine clean-up procedure and is expected to be ready for the start of the offseason program in April.

Kinlaw played the first 14 games before his injury against the Cowboys on Dec. 20.

Kinlaw made 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks and returned an interception for a touchdown.