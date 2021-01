USA TODAY Sports

Packers inside linebacker Krys Barnes wore a club Sunday to protect his injured thumb. He was in and out of the lineup and ended up playing 37 of 65 defensive snaps.

Barnes underwent surgery Monday to repair the multiple fractures, Green Bay Today reports.

He is expected to make a full recovery in about a month.

Barnes finished with three tackles in the NFC title game.

In the regular season, Barnes played 13 games and started 10. He made 80 tackles with one sack and a forced fumble.