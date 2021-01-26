Kyle Rudolph: I’m worth every dime, doesn’t mean I’m used to my potential

Getty Images

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has seen his role in the team’s passing game decrease since signing a contract extension with the team in 2019 and that’s caused some uncertainty about his future with the team.

The Vikings will need to create some cap space as they are currently projected to be over the cap for the 2021 season and Rudolph is one player who could depart in order to make that room. Rudolph told former teammate Ben Leber on the Unrestricted podcast that he’s aware of that possibility while noting that the outlook might be different if the Vikings wee using him differently.

“I’m realistic,” Rudolph said, via KFAN. “I see both sides. I’m looking at this situation like hey we’re paying this guy a lot of money and you’re not using him so why are we paying him a lot of money? . . . I think I’m worth every dime of my contract, that doesn’t mean that I’m used to my potential and I’m used to do what I do well.”

Rudolph has a $9.45 million cap hit for the 2021 season and the Vikings would save $5.1 million if they move on with Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin, and others at tight end.