Les Snead: Jared Goff is a Ram at this moment and it’s too early to speculate

Getty Images

Sean McVay raised some eyebrows when he said Jared Goff is the Rams’ quarterback “right now” following the team’s divisional-round loss to the Packers.

The Rams’ head coach didn’t really soften the statement during his season-ending press conference, saying everyone was under evaluation.

Now General Manager Les Snead has declined to cement Goff’s standing with the organization when meeting with reporters to start the offseason.

“Not going to get into specifics on those. That’s the beautiful mystery of the future,” Snead said in an apparent reference to Aaron Rodgers, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “Jared Goff is a Ram at this moment. It’s way too early to speculate.”

In evaluating Goff’s season, Snead said the QB had steps forward and backward. Snead noted Goff’s turnovers were a problem as the year went on.

Goff finished the season completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,952 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Goff also lost four fumbles. His yards and touchdowns were his fewest since 2017 — the first season under McVay. The Rams did not have a game without a giveaway in the regular season.

Snead was asked again if Goff is Los Angeles’ quarterback of the future and again declined to say so definitively.

“He’s a Ram right now,” Snead said. “He’s No. 2 in wins since he and Sean have partnered together. That’s been a heckuva partnership. What I do think is the real thing that should come out of this is, hey, we want to be a better offense. And that includes Jared.”