Lions announce Dave Fipp as special teams coordinator

USA TODAY Sports

The Lions announced Tuesday they have hired Dave Fipp as special teams coordinator.

Fipp will spend his 14th NFL season in Detroit after most recently holding the same position with the Eagles. He worked in Philadelphia the past eight seasons.

In Fipp’s tenure in Philadelphia, the team combined for nine kickoff and punt return touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the NFL in that span.

His first NFL position was as an assistant special teams coach with the 49ers from 2008-10, and he held the same position with the Dolphins from 2011-12.

He joins assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley as coaches making the move from the Eagles to the Lions this offseason.

Former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn will run the offense and former Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn will take over coordinating the defense.