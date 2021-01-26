Marcus Brady waiting to see Colts’ quarterback options

USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Brady earned a promotion to offensive coordinator from quarterbacks coach. Yet, Brady has no idea who will start at quarterback for the Colts in 2021.

Philip Rivers retired, and Jacoby Brissett is a free agent.

So the Colts head into the offseason weighing their options at the position, while also knowing they will have to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo at left tackle, and they could lose receiver T.Y. Hilton in free agency.

“It’s really nothing new,’’ Brady said, via Mike Chappell of FOX 59. “Obviously, quarterback’s a very important position. Left tackle is a very important position. We’ve got to address those issues.

“That’s a process we’re going to be working on. Chris [Ballard] and his staff do a great job. Frank [Reich] and I will put our heads together . . . and put the best roster out there.’’

The Colts have started four different quarterbacks the past four opening days from Scott Tolzien replacing the injured Andrew Luck in 2017, back to Luck in 2018 to Brissett for the retired Luck in 2019 to Rivers in 2020.

The Colts are an attractive option for a veteran quarterback looking for an opportunity to win now. Matthew Stafford is among the quarterbacks available as a trade option, and Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brissett, Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky and Andy Dalton are among the quarterbacks scheduled to become free agents.

They also could draft a quarterback, though barring a trade up, the Colts won’t get one of the top available prospects with the 21st overall choice.

“You could go in many different directions,’’ Brady said. “You could go young. You could go with a veteran. We’ve got to put our minds together and find out who’s out there, who can we get to put in this situation.

“Until we know who we can get, you can’t really make that decision.’’