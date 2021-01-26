Mark Murphy: “We’re not idiots. Aaron Rodgers will be back.”

USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers have spoken.

CEO Mark Murphy, appearing Monday on The 5th Quarter Show on WNFL in Green Bay, addressed quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ recent comments suggesting uncertainty regarding his future with the team.

“We’re not idiots,” Murphy said. “Aaron Rodgers will be back, he’s our leader.”

He’s a leader that they undermined and confused by adding his apparent eventual replacement last year, using a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick to acquire quarterback Jordan Love. At a minimum, Rodgers would like clarity as to whether the team plans to flip the switch from Rodgers to Love next year, the year after, or the year after that.

Unless Love was a Garoppolo-style pick aimed at lighting a fire under Rodgers, the Packers drafted Love with the idea that he’d eventually play. If the Packers want Rodgers to commit to them for 2021, it would be smart to give Rodgers a commitment for at least 2022 and 2023.

Even an idiot can figure that out.