Nick Mullens avoided Tommy John surgery on elbow

When 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens was shut down for the season with an elbow injury, there was word that he might need to have Tommy John surgery to repair it.

That ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction is often performed on baseball pitchers and requires extended rehab before throwing can resume. Mullens had surgery late last month, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that doctors found less damage than they feared and that Mullens avoided the Tommy John operation.

As a result, Mullens is expected to be ready to go for training camp this summer. He’s set for restricted free agency this offseason.

Mullens appeared in 10 games and made eight starts this season. He was 211-of-326 for 2,437 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.