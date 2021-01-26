No NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 last week

Getty Images

The NFL reached an important milestone last week: No NFL players tested positive for COVID-19.

The league announced today that from January 17 to January 23, 2,126 tests were administered to 313 players, and there were zero positive tests.

There were also 3,152 tests administered to 531 non-player personnel, of whom two tested positive.

With 30 of 32 teams now done for the season, the league is hoping beyond hope that no players test positive in the next 12 days, and that Super Bowl LV can go off without being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.