Rams expect Andrew Whitworth back in 2021

Getty Images

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth will turn 40 during the 2021 season, but the Rams don’t think he’s too old to keep going.

That’s the word from Rams General Manager Les Snead, who said today that the Rams have seen no drop-off in Whitworth’s play, and that Whitworth told the Rams he plans to keep playing.

Whitworth’s salary cap hit of $11.17 million in 2021 isn’t cheap, but Snead indicated he thinks it’s a fair price for a player of Whitworth’s caliber.

Whitworth has mulled retirement in recent years, but he doesn’t seem inclined to step away. From all indications, he’ll be back with the Rams for the 2021 season.