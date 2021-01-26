Report: Anthony Blevins candidate for Lions, Vikings special teams coordinator

Getty Images

The Lions and Vikings may be competing for the same assistant coach.

According to a report from Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Giants assistant defensive backs coach Anthony Blevins has interviewed with both teams for their vacancy at special teams coordinator.

Blevins started in New York as an assistant special teams coach in 2018 under then-head coach Pat Shurmur. He became the assistant DBs coach in 2020 when Joe Judge took over.

He was Arizona’s assistant special teams coach from 2013-2017.

The Vikings declined to renew special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf’s contract at the end of the regular season.

The Lions have reportedly hired Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator and Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator under new head coach Dan Campbell.