Report: Lions are expected to hire Dave Fipp as ST coordinator

Last week brought word that the Eagles were not letting the Eagles interview special teams coordinator Dave Fipp, but the hiring of a new head coach in Philadelphia appears to have led to a change of heart when it comes to Fipp.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Lions are now expected to hire Fipp to run special teams on head coach Dan Campbell’s staff. He joins assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley as coaches making the move from the Eagles to the Lions this offseason.

Fipp has been with the Eagles since 2013 and worked under both Chip Kelly and Doug Pederson over that span. He was an assistant special teams coach with the Dolphins in 2011 and 2012 when Campbell was the team’s tight ends coach.

Hiring Fipp would fill all three cordinator spots on the Lions staff. Former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn will run the offense and former Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn will be in charge on the other side.