Report: Seahawks to hire Shane Waldron as new offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are raiding a division rival to fill their vacancy at offensive coordinator.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Seahawks are planning to hire Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron to serve as their next offensive coordinator.

The Seahawks fired Brian Schottenheimer after the season following three years in the role for the team.

Waldron has spent the last four years with the Rams with the last three as their passing game coordinator. He served as the team’s tight ends coach in 2016 after following head coach Sean McVay to Los Angeles from the Washington Football Team.

The Seahawks had been speaking to many candidates about the job. Former head coaches (Anthony Lynn, Doug Pederson, Adam Gase) and current assistants (Kirby Wilson, Ken Dorsey, Joe Lombardi) were among the candidates reportedly connected to the position for Seattle.

Waldron would become the fourth offensive coordinator for Pete Carroll during his 12 seasons as head coach in Seattle. Jeremy Bates served in the position for one year before Darrell Bevell took over in 2011. He was let go after the 2017 season with Schottenheimer being hired for the job.

Waldron is the fourth coach and sixth member of the front office to depart the Rams staff this offseason. Brandon Staley took over the head coaching job of the Los Angeles Chargers with Joe Barry following to become his defensive coordinator. Aubrey Pleasant left to coach defensive backs and serve as defensive passing game coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Brad Holmes and Ray Agnew left to take over the front office in Detroit as General Manager and Assistant G.M.