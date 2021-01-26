Report: Steelers talking to Mike Sullivan about becoming QB coach

Getty Images

The Steelers bumped Matt Canada from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator and they’ve reportedly started the process of finding a new quarterbacks coach.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the team is speaking to Mike Sullivan about the position.

Sullivan last worked in the NFL as the Broncos quarterbacks coach in 2018. He has been working with the Army football team as director of recruiting. Sullivan attended and played football for the school.

Before Denver and the move to West Point, Sullivan worked for the Giants, Buccaneers, and Jaguars. He had stints as an offensive coordinator with the Giants and Buccaneers.