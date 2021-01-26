Sean McDermott was thinking about Bills’ “morale” when he kicked field goals

January 26, 2021
Bills coach Sean McDermott may realize, in hindsight, that he should have been more aggressive on fourth downs in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. But at the time, he thought he had to play it safe.

McDermott said today that he worried about going for it on fourth down and seeing his team get discouraged if they failed. McDermott said “morale” was a big part of his reason for kicking field goals on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard-line and fourth-and-3 from the 8-yard-line.

But what would have been really great for the Bills’ morale — and their chances of winning the game — would have been scoring touchdowns on those two plays instead of settling for field goals. The Bills were underdogs against the Chiefs and had to know they’d need to take some chances to win. McDermott declined to take those chances on fourth downs.

Analytics research has consistently shown that coaches should go for it on fourth down more often than they do. McDermott may have thought he was giving his team’s morale a boost, but he wasn’t giving his team the best chance to win.

  1. and how soul crushing it would be going in the locker room settling for red zone field goals against a team that gets 12 yards every single offensive snap?

    Whoever came up with the defensive game plan should have talked to Sean before the game and let them know that the offense would need a touchdown every time they get the ball because we are going to be leaving Kelce wide open on every play.

  2. McDermott’s approach is not awful. But I would argue that when a coach is aggressive and goes for it and it fails, both the offense and defense raise their games because they are pumped to have a coach who believes in both sides of the ball.

  4. People blamed Reich for costing his team the game by not just kicking field goals instead of going for it. I would much rather lose a game because a coach believes in his players too much than not enough. Josh Allen singlehandedly won games all season long and played like a top 3 QB all season; your defense played well for a couple of games.

    You took the ball out of Josh’s hands, who got you here and trusted a defense who would have given up 50 pts if the Chiefs needed that many to win.

  6. Maybe – maybe- before halftime you get some extra points on the board to rally the guys at the half. But after that you have to go all in, especially because the defense couldn’t even slow down the Chiefs.

  7. Coaches, like players, tend to improve with experience. Hopefully McDermott learned from this and will make a better decision the next time.

  8. I think McDermott has done a great job over 4 years. But he signaled to his offense that they weren’t up to the challenge and he lack confidence in them. You can’t be conservative when behind in the AFC Championship game.

