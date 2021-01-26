Sean McDermott: We’ve got to be able to run the football better

Getty Images

Just a few days after losing the AFC Championship Game to the Chiefs, Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t want to get into too many specifics of plans to improve Buffalo for 2021 during his season-ending press conference.

But there’s one glaring area he did briefly address on Tuesday.

“I can start off by saying we’ve got to be able to run the football better,” McDermott said.

Buffalo finished second in points and total yards in 2020, but was 20th in yards rushing. Devin Singletary had 687 yards with rookie Zack Moss recording 481. Quarterback Josh Allen was one of their most effective rushers, taking 102 carries for 421 yards with eight touchdowns.

The issues were even more exaggerated in the postseason, as Allen led the team with 145 yards rushing in three games. Singletary, the club’s starting running back, had 63. Zack Moss had 21 in the wild-card round before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

All that means the Bills could be in the market for a running back this offseason — either in free agency or with their 30th overall pick in the first round of the spring’s draft.