The PFT PM Championship Sunday awards

For every Sunday of the regular season and the postseason, PFT PM issued weekly awards for offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week, rookie of the week, and coach of the week. This week, with only two games played and three people handing out awards, we changed it up.

The categories were these: Call of the week, X factor of the week, stat of the week, and missed opportunity of the week.

The selections appear in the attached video. Because, frankly, that how we feed our families.

So feed your curiosity by checking out the award winners, and the discussions associated with each selection.