Tom Brady’s parents battled COVID early in the 2020 season

Getty Images

As Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got started during his first season in Tampa, Brady had other important things on his minds. Both of his parents were dealing with COVID.

Appearing with Mike Greenberg of ESPN Radio on Monday, Tom Brady Sr. said that he and his wife, Galynn, had the condition early in the season. Galynn, a breast cancer survivor, did not require hospitalization. Tom Brady Sr. did.

“We’ve never missed a game at Michigan or New England or wherever,” Tom Brady Sr. told Greenberg. “For the first two games when I was in the hospital, I didn’t even care if they were playing — much less missing the game. It was a matter of life and death, just like anybody who goes to the hospital. That’s serious stuff.”

Tom Brady Sr. said that his son was “stressed out” by the situation during his early games in Tampa, and that the two connected by FaceTime every day while Tom went to and from practice.

“Tommy fought through it, and so now it’s in the rearview mirror,” Tom Brady Sr. said. “We’re healthy, we’re happy and everything is good.”