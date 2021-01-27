Amanda Gorman to recite original poem in Super Bowl LV pregame ceremony

Getty Images

Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who stole the show at President Biden’s inauguration, will reach another huge audience on Super Bowl Sunday.

The NFL announced today that Gorman will recite an original poem before Super Bowl LV, as part of both the in-stadium pregame ceremony and the TV broadcast.

Gorman’s poem will recognize three honorary game captains the NFL has chosen for Super Bowl LV: Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, who worked to secure Internet access and laptops for his students so that they would be able to access remote learning during the pandemic; Tampa nurse Suzie Dorner, who has been managing the COVID ICU at Tampa General Hospital; and Marine veteran James Martin, who has helped veterans and their families connect virtually through his work with the Wounded Warrior Project.

A native of Los Angeles, Gorman was the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate.