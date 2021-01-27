Brandon Beane: I don’t think Josh Allen has reached his ceiling

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Allen had a strong third season, helping lead the Bills to the AFC Championship Game.

On Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott said Allen proved himself and what he can do as a quarterback in 2020. General Manager Brandon Beane echoed the sentiment in his season-ending press conference on Wednesday, noting Allen improved his play against various defenses.

“I think last year, some of the press-man on offense — it wasn’t just him, some of our receivers didn’t necessarily get open, maybe he didn’t make the right reads, maybe he felt the pressure — I thought he really showed well against that,” Beane said. “Most of the games, when teams didn’t give him the deep ball, the home-run ball he likes to throw, he checked it down a lot and just took what they have him and was willing to hit that 10, 11, 12-play drive for points. And just understanding what the defense is giving us, how he’s being played, and understanding the game.”

Having completed his third season, Allen is eligible for a contract extension. Like McDermott, Beane didn’t want to address the contract situation directly — though Beane acknowledged it was a fair question.

“But very proud of him and I think he’s shown people what he can do in this league,” Beane said. “I don’t think he’s reached his ceiling. I think there’s still growth for him.”