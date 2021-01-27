Brandon Beane: Stefon Diggs trade was a win-win for us and Minnesota

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 27, 2021, 12:08 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
Whenever teams make trades, the idea is for there to be a positive outcome for both organizations.

But that doesn’t usually happen.

That’s part of why the Bills trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs feels rare. Minnesota drafted Justin Jefferson with the first-round pick acquired in the deal, and he finished with 88 receptions for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns — more yards than Diggs ever had in Minnesota.

But Diggs led the league with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards receiving, setting Buffalo franchise records in the process. In three postseason games, Diggs caught 20 passes for 311 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“I thought it was a win-win. First off, I thought Minnesota did a nice job of filling that void that they lost with Stef,” General Manager Brandon Beane said in his season-ending press conference. “[Diggs] came in and he and I and Sean [McDermott] sat down for a half hour and we talked about what went well in Minnesota, what didn’t go well, things that he learned, and things that we could learn about him. And he owned up. He didn’t come in here pointing fingers [saying], ‘It was all them.’ We said, you’re going to have a fresh start. This is what we expect. And he was just golden from start to finish.”

Beane noted how Diggs elevated the standard of practice, particularly in one-on-one drills with cornerback Tre'Davious White.

“He jelled with the guys. He wanted to be one of the guys. He didn’t try to be something different. He’s a magnetic personality,” Beane said. “We’ll take as many Stef Diggs as we can get on this team.”

6 responses to “Brandon Beane: Stefon Diggs trade was a win-win for us and Minnesota

  1. I don’t think so. Would have been better to keep the pick and have Jordon Jefferson on a rookie deal for 5 years. Diggs is 27. I think in the last 3 years only Julio Jones has been over 28 and was in the top 10 in receiving. Diggs helped Allen out more this year but Jefferson would more in 2022 and beyond. You would have still won the same amount of championships in 2020.

  4. They keep pushing this narrative SUPER hard about how AWESOME Diggs is. It’s almost like they’re protesting a bit too much…

  5. The Bills needed a sure thing who could add value right away, and Diggs was everything they hoped he would be. The Vikings could afford to take a gamble on who would be available at #22, and Jefferson looks like he will be a solid long-term contributor for them.

  6. Keep in mind the Vikings still have two draft picks coming in this trade. They have Buffalo’s 2021 fourth-round pick and they traded Buffalo’s 2020 fifth-round pick for Chicago’s 2021 fourth-round pick. Picks at that level usually turn into contributors so let’s see how this trade looks at the end of next season. I think I’d rather have the young guy on a rookie contract that Pro Football Focus ranked the #1 receiver in the NFL plus two mid-round draft picks at this point.

