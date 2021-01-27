Brian Flores: We’re going through our process at offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is looking for his third offensive coordinator in three years in Miami, but the search doesn’t sound like it’s consuming too much of Flores’ bandwidth while he and the other members of the staff are at the Senior Bowl this week.

Running backs coach Eric Studesville, tight ends coach George Godsey, and newly hired quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye have been running things on the offensive side during Senior Bowl workouts. Flores said on Tuesday that they have been doing a good job and that they’re focused on evaluating prospects rather than their coordinator opening.

“We’re going through our process with the coordinator position,” Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Look, we’ve got very capable guys in Eric and George and a good young staff. Putting together a plan is really not much of an issue. Those guys are doing a good job and we’ll go through the process. But really the focus is on the players here at the Senior Bowl, the evaluations of the players here at the Senior Bowl, and hopefully we’ll get as much information to help us make good decisions come draft time.”

Studesville and Godsey were identified as internal candidates for the job earlier this month. Former Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott were also believed to be in the mix earlier this month, but it appears any move will wait until at least next week.