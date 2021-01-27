Bruce Arians: “Hell no” I won’t retire if we win Super Bowl

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has retired in the past, but he says there’s no retirement in his future.

Arians retired as the Cardinals head coach after the 2017 season and said at the time he was crying tears of joy and peace as he wrapped up a long career on the sidelines. The Steelers also said that Arians was retiring after the 2011 season, although he took a job with the Colts a short time later and later revealed that wasn’t entirely honest about the end of his time in Pittsburgh.

It turned out to be a short retirement as Arians returned to coaching with the Bucs last year and he said on WDAE Wednesday that he’s not looking to hop back out.  Arians, who turns 69 this year, was asked if he would retire if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl.

“Hell no. I’m going for two. If the Glazers will have me back,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Arians won a pair of Super Bowls as a Steelers assistant and adding one as a head coach would be a crowning jewel on his resume. It wouldn’t be the final chapter, however.

  1. I or anyone else could coach TB12 to a SB championship…just sit back and let him rip the hearts out of the opposing players, coaches, fans :'(

  4. Well I know Bucs fans have a love/hate thing with him but he did get the most out of Tom Brady and kept his hot headed wide receivers for the most part quiet. That in a way is coaching as well.

  5. I love Arians but he was clearly front running. During his last retirement he swore he was done. Then when the Browns started building a super team he spent every game on commentary begging them to hire him (which let’s be real would have been a better hire than Freddie Kitchens). Then the Bucs got added to his “I’d only come out of retirement for these teams” list.

    I would call him the Urban Meyer of the NFL but can’t anymore because Urban Meyer is now in the NFL to only stick around when his teams are on top.

  6. Colts_RULE says:
    January 27, 2021 at 8:48 am
    I or anyone else could coach TB12 to a SB championship…just sit back and let him rip the hearts out of the opposing players, coaches, fans :'(

    ___________

    Yes and no. Brady certainly makes the Xs and Os easier for a coach, but leading guys on that level also requires a ton of skill in areas that have nothing to do with football. Most of us would probably screw it up.

