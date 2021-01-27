Bruce Arians: “Hell no” I won’t retire if we win Super Bowl

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has retired in the past, but he says there’s no retirement in his future.

Arians retired as the Cardinals head coach after the 2017 season and said at the time he was crying tears of joy and peace as he wrapped up a long career on the sidelines. The Steelers also said that Arians was retiring after the 2011 season, although he took a job with the Colts a short time later and later revealed that wasn’t entirely honest about the end of his time in Pittsburgh.

It turned out to be a short retirement as Arians returned to coaching with the Bucs last year and he said on WDAE Wednesday that he’s not looking to hop back out. Arians, who turns 69 this year, was asked if he would retire if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl.

“Hell no. I’m going for two. If the Glazers will have me back,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Arians won a pair of Super Bowls as a Steelers assistant and adding one as a head coach would be a crowning jewel on his resume. It wouldn’t be the final chapter, however.