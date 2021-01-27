Bucs don’t expect Antonio Brown, Antoine Winfield Jr. to practice this week

Getty Images

The Buccaneers didn’t have wide receiver Antonio Brown or safety Antoine Winfield Jr. for the NFC Championship Game due to injuries and it’s too soon for the team to say if they’ll be back for Super Bowl LV.

That was the word from head coach Bruce Arians during a Tuesday morning appearance on WDAE. Brown is recovering from a knee injury, Winfield is dealing with an ankle injury, and Arians doesn’t expect either one to be on the practice field this week.

“I think it’s too early,” Arians said, via PewterReport.com. “Neither one of those guys will probably practice this week and we’ll see how it rolls out next Tuesday for both of them.”

Arians said earlier this week that the team was still waiting to see if safety Jordan Whitehead will be able to play. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported his status remains up in the air on Wednesday.