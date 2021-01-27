Bucs sign Earl Watford to practice squad

Getty Images

The Buccaneers waived offensive lineman Earl Watford last week to get defensive tackle Vita Vea back on the roster. Watford isn’t going anywhere, though.

The Bucs re-signed Watford to the practice squad on Wednesday. They released offensive guard Nick Leverett from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

The team listed Watford among its inactives for the division round game against the Saints.

He has not played in a game this season.

Watford has appeared in 71 career games, making 25 starts. He entered the league as a fourth-round selection of the Cardinals in 2013.

He played four seasons in Arizona (2014-17) before spending one season each with the Browns (2018) and the Buccaneers (2019).