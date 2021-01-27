Bucs will wear white jerseys in Super Bowl

Getty Images

The Buccaneers, who are the home team, announced they are wearing their white jerseys and pewter pants in the Super Bowl.

They won their past two games, over the Packers and Saints, wearing the same combination.

Because the team wore red jerseys and pewter pants in Super Bowl XXXVII when it beat the Raiders, the expectation was the Bucs would wear that combination again this time.

But, as Jenna Laine of ESPN points out, Tom Brady is 4-1 all time when wearing white in Super Bowls. In addition, 13 of the past 16 Super Bowls were won by teams wearing white jerseys.

The Chiefs won last year wearing their red jerseys, so they have that going for them.