Bud Dupree plans to be ready for training camp

Getty Images

Linebacker Bud Dupree wasn’t around for the end of the Steelers season because he tore his ACL in early December, but he has begun thinking about when he’ll be able to return to action.

Dupree made an appearance on NFL Network on Wednesday and shared an update on the progress he’s made in returning to the field. Dupree said everything has been positive on the rehab front and that he expects to be ready to go next summer.

“I’m feeling great right now,” Dupree said, via the team’s website. “I’m ahead of schedule in rehab. It’s a great thing as always, it’s a blessing. I’m on track and I’m going to be ready for camp. It’s a blessing to take the small things from a big injury like that was and just know that I’m still able to perform next season.”

Dupree is set for free agency after playing out this season on the franchise tag and a return to Pittsburgh may not be in the cards given the team’s cap situation. If Dupree does hit the market, interest level in his services may be impacted by the injury if teams can’t have him in for a physical examination.