Chad Wheeler formally charged after domestic violence arrest

Getty Images

Free agent offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was formally charged Wednesday following his Friday arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

The King County prosecutor’s office filed criminal charges against Wheeler of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

He allegedly strangled his girlfriend until she lost consciousness, seemingly believing he killed her.

Wheeler was released on $400,000 bond.

He is scheduled for arraignment Feb. 9.

The Seahawks waived Wheeler on Wednesday and released a statement offering “thoughts and support” to the victim and encouraging Wheeler to get the help he needs.

Wheeler apologized on Twitter, saying he had a manic episode and was waking away from football to seek help for his mental health.