Chargers to retain Giff Smith as defensive line coach

USA TODAY Sports

Giff Smith was reportedly headed to Detroit to become the Lions’ defensive line coach — until he wasn’t.

Instead, Smith will be staying with the Chargers as the club’s defensive line coach. Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill confirmed the news in his Wednesday press conference.

Smith has been with the Chargers since the 2016 season, their last in San Diego. He first worked under head coach Mike McCoy before staying on in the same position under former head coach Anthony Lynn.

Smith, 52, has previously worked for the Titans and Bills, as well as several college programs.