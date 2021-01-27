Colts want T.Y. Hilton back, but it has to fit on “business side”

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton headed into the final weekend of the regular season aware of the possibility that it could be his final game with the Colts, but a playoff berth meant that Hilton got at least one more chance to play for the team.

The playoff loss to the Bills brought the team’s season to an end and it brought questions about Hilton’s future closer to the forefront. He’s set for free agency after nine seasons with the Colts and team owner Jim Irsay shared the team’s view toward Hilton during a Wednesday press conference.

“We’d love to see T.Y. back. He’s a great Colt,” Irsay said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “He still has elite skills and can take over a game. The biggest thing at this point for athletes is . . . there’s a business side to it. You want a guy back, but it has to fit. The market usually dictates that. When it’s all said and done, I really hope we can work something out with T.Y. and his agent. We’re a better football team with T.Y.”

Hilton was held without a touchdown over his first nine games of the season, but scored five over the final six weeks to help the Colts into the playoffs for the fifth time since he joined the team. He finished the year with 56 catches for 762 yards.