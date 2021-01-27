Dalvin Cook: It’s tough to see Gary Kubiak go

USA TODAY Sports

Dalvin Cook was one of the league’s best running backs in 2020, amassing 1,918 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns. He was second in the league with 1,557 yards rushing and 16 rushing TDs.

But now Cook and the rest of the offense will have to break in a new coordinator with Gary Kubiak’s retirement.

Kubiak served as Minnesota’s assistant head coach and offensive advisor in 2019 and was promoted to coordinator once Kevin Stefanski became head coach of the Browns.

Cook made it clear he’s going to miss Kubiak.

“When you speak on coach Kubes, it’s nothing but positive and just real. That’s what he brought to the table — just a lot of realness,” Cook said in a Wednesday press conference. “He just always shot us straight. That’s what I love in a coach, and he was just one of those coaches that you’re going to admire forever. And those memories that we have from those two years, it felt like five years because coach Kubes is one of those [coaches] he just spits so much knowledge out.

“I was fortunate enough to have him as a coach, but to see him go, it’s tough, man. I feel like he was still spitting more knowledge out. But you know how that goes. We’re going to miss him.”

Cook added that no matter who becomes the new offensive coordinator, “I’m just looking to have a great year with him, this group that we’re going to have this year. And it should be fun. We should have a great team this year.”