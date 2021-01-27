Despite serious allegations, Seahawks tackle Chad Wheeler makes bail

USA TODAY Sports

The shocking details of the incident resulting in the arrest of Seahawks tackle Chad Wheeler are made only more shocking by the fact that he’s currently among the free.

Wheeler has been released on $400,000 bond after being arrested and details for suspicion of felony domestic violence.

He allegedly strangled his girlfriend to the point at which he seemed to think he had killed her. When she regained consciousness, Wheelers allegedly said, “Wow, you’re alive?”

Wheeler, who is not a member of the starting lineup (and who thus presumably would be less likely to have excuses made for him) in Seattle, is slated to become a restricted free agent in March. Neither the Seahawks nor the league have taken any action against him.

Surely, that won’t last. The Seahawks as of last night were gathering more information. Inevitably, the Seahawks will (or at least should) sever ties with Wheeler. It’s hard to imagine any other team giving him a second chance.

As to the league, a spokesperson told PFT via email that the matter is being reviewed under the Personal Conduct Policy.