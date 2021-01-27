Eagles hiring Brian Johnson as their QB coach

Getty Images

The Eagles are reaching into the college ranks for their new quarterbacks coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is hiring University of Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson to fill the role on head coach Nick Sirianni’s staff.

Johnson spent the the last three seasons at Florida and has also been the offensive coordinator at the University of Houston and the University of Utah. He also played quarterback at Utah and backed up Washington quarterback Alex Smith during his freshman year at the school.

In addition to working with Dan Mullen at Florida, Johnson was also his quarterbacks coach at Mississippi State for a couple of years. He coached Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during that time, so Johnson has ties to a couple of other NFC East quarterbacks as he moves into the division.