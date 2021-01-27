Eagles hiring Jason Michael as tight ends coach

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will be bringing another offensive assistant with him from the Colts.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Jason Michael will be the tight ends coach in Philadelphia. Michael did the same job for the Colts the last two seasons.

Michael joins passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo as offensive assistants that were in Indy. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon also made the switch.

Michael also worked with Sirianni on the Chargers staff in 2013 and he had a two-year run as the offensive coordinator of the Titans. He’s also worked for the Cardinals, 49ers, Jets, and Raiders over the course of his coaching career.