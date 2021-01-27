Eli Manning could return to Giants as ambassador

Getty Images

Tom Brady has played in nine Super Bowls before this Super Bowl, winning six. His losses were to Eli Manning, Eli Manning and Nick Foles.

Brady still is going strong at 43. Manning retired after the 2019 season as he was turning 39.

When Manning left, the Giants expressed interest in having him remain a part of the organization. That could happen.

Manning visited the team facility last week and spoke with co-owner John Mara about creating a role within the organization for him, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Nothing was formalized, but the Giants might “try to incorporate Manning on the business side of team operations, serving in some sort of ambassadorship role,” per Schwartz. He added that Manning could deal with players in some capacity, but “no one is talking about any sort of full-time or heavy-lifting position.”

Manning, who turned 40 earlier this month, is enjoying retirement.

“My body feels great. I’m moving around, running around, young kids,” he told Schwartz. “I’m coaching three basketball leagues, for each kid. . . . I’m enjoying being around them, not having to travel around, not having a whole lot of responsibility.’’