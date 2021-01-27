Former Bengals DL coach Nick Eason lands at Auburn

USA TODAY Sports

Defensive line coach Nick Eason has been hired by Auburn University after being let go by the Cincinnati Bengals at the end of the season.

The Auburn program announced the addition of Eason to the coaching staff on Wednesday where he will serve as their defensive line coach under new head coach Bryan Harsin.

Eason was one of a handful of coaches not retained by the Bengals after the conclusion of the season. Eason spent the last two seasons in the role for Cincinnati after signing on with Zac Taylor’s coaching staff in 2019. He had spent the previous four years with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Bengals.

Eason played 11 years in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals. He was a fourth-round pick by the Broncos in 2003 out of Clemson. This will be Eason’s first coaching job back in college after seven years working in the NFL.