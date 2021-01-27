Former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt won’t be joining the Jets coaching staff

Getty Images

Someone from TheAtlhetic.com says that former University of Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt will be joining the New York Jets’ coaching staff. Someone else from TheAthletic.com says that Pruitt won’t be joining the Jets.

Someone not connected to TheAthletic.com confirms that Pruitt won’t be joining the Jets.

The issue arose when Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com reported that Pruitt is “working on a deal” to join the Jets. Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com reports that Pruitt will not be joining the Jets’ coaching staff.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY breaks the tie, reporting that Pruitt won’t be part of new coach Robert Saleh’s staff.

Based on our general understanding of how the sausage gets made, our guess is that Hughes and Vacchiano contacted the Jets after seeing Feldman’s report, and that the Jets told them that it’s not accurate.

Pruitt spent three years at Tennessee. He spent 20 years before that as an assistant coach at the college and high school level. His break came in 2007, when Nick Saban added Pruitt to the coaching staff at Alabama. he has never coached at the NFL level.